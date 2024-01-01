Convert UAH to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Moroccan dirhams

10 uah
2.46 mad

₴1.000 UAH = د.م.0.2463 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5340.7821.3481.37318.3361.501
1 EUR1.08190.2250.8451.4561.48319.8051.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.79811.7241.75523.4421.92

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moroccan Dirham
1 UAH0,24631 MAD
5 UAH1,23154 MAD
10 UAH2,46308 MAD
20 UAH4,92616 MAD
50 UAH12,31540 MAD
100 UAH24,63080 MAD
250 UAH61,57700 MAD
500 UAH123,15400 MAD
1000 UAH246,30800 MAD
2000 UAH492,61600 MAD
5000 UAH1.231,54000 MAD
10000 UAH2.463,08000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MAD4,05995 UAH
5 MAD20,29975 UAH
10 MAD40,59950 UAH
20 MAD81,19900 UAH
50 MAD202,99750 UAH
100 MAD405,99500 UAH
250 MAD1.014,98750 UAH
500 MAD2.029,97500 UAH
1000 MAD4.059,95000 UAH
2000 MAD8.119,90000 UAH
5000 MAD20.299,75000 UAH
10000 MAD40.599,50000 UAH