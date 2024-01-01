20 Singapore dollars to Serbian dinars

Convert SGD to RSD at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
1606.51 rsd

1.00000 SGD = 80.32570 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.1977.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005403460.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.8377.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.67384.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 SGD80.32570 RSD
5 SGD401.62850 RSD
10 SGD803.25700 RSD
20 SGD1606.51400 RSD
50 SGD4016.28500 RSD
100 SGD8032.57000 RSD
250 SGD20081.42500 RSD
500 SGD40162.85000 RSD
1000 SGD80325.70000 RSD
2000 SGD160651.40000 RSD
5000 SGD401628.50000 RSD
10000 SGD803257.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 RSD0.01245 SGD
5 RSD0.06225 SGD
10 RSD0.12449 SGD
20 RSD0.24899 SGD
50 RSD0.62247 SGD
100 RSD1.24493 SGD
250 RSD3.11232 SGD
500 RSD6.22465 SGD
1000 RSD12.44930 SGD
2000 RSD24.89860 SGD
5000 RSD62.24650 SGD
10000 RSD124.49300 SGD