Convert PGK to MAD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Moroccan dirhams

10,000 pgk
25,888.40 mad

K1.000 PGK = د.م.2.589 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Moroccan Dirham
1 PGK2,58884 MAD
5 PGK12,94420 MAD
10 PGK25,88840 MAD
20 PGK51,77680 MAD
50 PGK129,44200 MAD
100 PGK258,88400 MAD
250 PGK647,21000 MAD
500 PGK1.294,42000 MAD
1000 PGK2.588,84000 MAD
2000 PGK5.177,68000 MAD
5000 PGK12.944,20000 MAD
10000 PGK25.888,40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MAD0,38627 PGK
5 MAD1,93137 PGK
10 MAD3,86273 PGK
20 MAD7,72546 PGK
50 MAD19,31365 PGK
100 MAD38,62730 PGK
250 MAD96,56825 PGK
500 MAD193,13650 PGK
1000 MAD386,27300 PGK
2000 MAD772,54600 PGK
5000 MAD1.931,36500 PGK
10000 MAD3.862,73000 PGK