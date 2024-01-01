Convert PEN to WST at the real exchange rate

5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Samoan talas

5,000 pen
3,604.29 wst

S/.1.000 PEN = WS$0.7209 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2541.4831.6220.96720.275
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8511.7561.921.14424.004
1 USD0.9250.781183.4871.3721.50.89418.755
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Samoan Tala
1 PEN0,72086 WST
5 PEN3,60429 WST
10 PEN7,20858 WST
20 PEN14,41716 WST
50 PEN36,04290 WST
100 PEN72,08580 WST
250 PEN180,21450 WST
500 PEN360,42900 WST
1000 PEN720,85800 WST
2000 PEN1.441,71600 WST
5000 PEN3.604,29000 WST
10000 PEN7.208,58000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 WST1,38724 PEN
5 WST6,93620 PEN
10 WST13,87240 PEN
20 WST27,74480 PEN
50 WST69,36200 PEN
100 WST138,72400 PEN
250 WST346,81000 PEN
500 WST693,62000 PEN
1000 WST1.387,24000 PEN
2000 WST2.774,48000 PEN
5000 WST6.936,20000 PEN
10000 WST13.872,40000 PEN