Peruvian nuevo sol to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Samoan talas is currently 0,721 today, reflecting a 0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.478% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0,732 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,718 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.287% increase in value.