Convert MXN to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Mexican pesos to New Taiwan dollars

5,000 mxn
8,725.75 twd

Mex$1.000 MXN = NT$1.745 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5940.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.780.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7760.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MXN1,74515 TWD
5 MXN8,72575 TWD
10 MXN17,45150 TWD
20 MXN34,90300 TWD
50 MXN87,25750 TWD
100 MXN174,51500 TWD
250 MXN436,28750 TWD
500 MXN872,57500 TWD
1000 MXN1.745,15000 TWD
2000 MXN3.490,30000 TWD
5000 MXN8.725,75000 TWD
10000 MXN17.451,50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 TWD0,57302 MXN
5 TWD2,86509 MXN
10 TWD5,73017 MXN
20 TWD11,46034 MXN
50 TWD28,65085 MXN
100 TWD57,30170 MXN
250 TWD143,25425 MXN
500 TWD286,50850 MXN
1000 TWD573,01700 MXN
2000 TWD1.146,03400 MXN
5000 TWD2.865,08500 MXN
10000 TWD5.730,17000 MXN