amount-spellout.1000 Mexican pesos to Seychellois rupees

Convert MXN to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
734.28 scr

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₨0.7343 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5810.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7370.8430.9641.6265.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7530.5710.6531.1013.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0,73428 SCR
5 MXN3,67138 SCR
10 MXN7,34275 SCR
20 MXN14,68550 SCR
50 MXN36,71375 SCR
100 MXN73,42750 SCR
250 MXN183,56875 SCR
500 MXN367,13750 SCR
1000 MXN734,27500 SCR
2000 MXN1.468,55000 SCR
5000 MXN3.671,37500 SCR
10000 MXN7.342,75000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1,36189 MXN
5 SCR6,80945 MXN
10 SCR13,61890 MXN
20 SCR27,23780 MXN
50 SCR68,09450 MXN
100 SCR136,18900 MXN
250 SCR340,47250 MXN
500 SCR680,94500 MXN
1000 SCR1.361,89000 MXN
2000 SCR2.723,78000 MXN
5000 SCR6.809,45000 MXN
10000 SCR13.618,90000 MXN