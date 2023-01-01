50 Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert SCR to MXN at the real exchange rate

50 scr
59.96 mxn

1.00000 SCR = 1.19912 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83381.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9141.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19411.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088920.009441590.012020110.01591820.01764550.01011370.204006

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1.19912 MXN
5 SCR5.99560 MXN
10 SCR11.99120 MXN
20 SCR23.98240 MXN
50 SCR59.95600 MXN
100 SCR119.91200 MXN
250 SCR299.78000 MXN
500 SCR599.56000 MXN
1000 SCR1199.12000 MXN
2000 SCR2398.24000 MXN
5000 SCR5995.60000 MXN
10000 SCR11991.20000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0.83395 SCR
5 MXN4.16973 SCR
10 MXN8.33945 SCR
20 MXN16.67890 SCR
50 MXN41.69725 SCR
100 MXN83.39450 SCR
250 MXN208.48625 SCR
500 MXN416.97250 SCR
1000 MXN833.94500 SCR
2000 MXN1667.89000 SCR
5000 MXN4169.72500 SCR
10000 MXN8339.45000 SCR