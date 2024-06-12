Mexican peso to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Seychellois rupees is currently 0,734 today, reflecting a -0.678% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -5.528% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,811 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,727 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.792% increase in value.