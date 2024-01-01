Convert MXN to MOP at the real exchange rate

Mexican pesos to Macanese patacas today

1,000 mxn
432.84 mop

Mex$1.000 MXN = MOP$0.4328 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5870.7850.8981.5135.367
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7560.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7750.5710.6531.13.902
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 MXN0,43284 MOP
5 MXN2,16421 MOP
10 MXN4,32841 MOP
20 MXN8,65682 MOP
50 MXN21,64205 MOP
100 MXN43,28410 MOP
250 MXN108,21025 MOP
500 MXN216,42050 MOP
1000 MXN432,84100 MOP
2000 MXN865,68200 MOP
5000 MXN2.164,20500 MOP
10000 MXN4.328,41000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mexican Peso
1 MOP2,31032 MXN
5 MOP11,55160 MXN
10 MOP23,10320 MXN
20 MOP46,20640 MXN
50 MOP115,51600 MXN
100 MOP231,03200 MXN
250 MOP577,58000 MXN
500 MOP1.155,16000 MXN
1000 MOP2.310,32000 MXN
2000 MOP4.620,64000 MXN
5000 MOP11.551,60000 MXN
10000 MOP23.103,20000 MXN