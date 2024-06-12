Mexican peso to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Macanese patacas is currently 0,433 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0,461 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,433 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.