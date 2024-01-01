Convert KZT to KWD at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 kzt
0.649 kwd

₸1.000 KZT = ك0.0006486 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KZT to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00070.0007
Change-5.49%-5.68%
1 KZT to KWD stats

The performance of KZT to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KZT to KWD was -5.49.

The performance of KZT to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KZT to KWD was -5.68.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KZT0,00065 KWD
5 KZT0,00324 KWD
10 KZT0,00649 KWD
20 KZT0,01297 KWD
50 KZT0,03243 KWD
100 KZT0,06486 KWD
250 KZT0,16214 KWD
500 KZT0,32428 KWD
1000 KZT0,64856 KWD
2000 KZT1,29711 KWD
5000 KZT3,24278 KWD
10000 KZT6,48556 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KWD1.541,89000 KZT
5 KWD7.709,45000 KZT
10 KWD15.418,90000 KZT
20 KWD30.837,80000 KZT
50 KWD77.094,50000 KZT
100 KWD154.189,00000 KZT
250 KWD385.472,50000 KZT
500 KWD770.945,00000 KZT
1000 KWD1.541.890,00000 KZT
2000 KWD3.083.780,00000 KZT
5000 KWD7.709.450,00000 KZT
10000 KWD15.418.900,00000 KZT