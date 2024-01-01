Kazakhstani tenges to Indian rupees today

Convert KZT to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
176.24 inr

₸1.000 KZT = ₹0.1762 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18670.1899
Low0.17620.1762
Average0.18320.1862
Change-5.57%-5.48%
1 KZT to INR stats

The performance of KZT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1867 and a 30 day low of 0.1762. This means the 30 day average was 0.1832. The change for KZT to INR was -5.57.

The performance of KZT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1899 and a 90 day low of 0.1762. This means the 90 day average was 0.1862. The change for KZT to INR was -5.48.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indian Rupee
1 KZT0,17624 INR
5 KZT0,88119 INR
10 KZT1,76238 INR
20 KZT3,52476 INR
50 KZT8,81190 INR
100 KZT17,62380 INR
250 KZT44,05950 INR
500 KZT88,11900 INR
1000 KZT176,23800 INR
2000 KZT352,47600 INR
5000 KZT881,19000 INR
10000 KZT1.762,38000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 INR5,67414 KZT
5 INR28,37070 KZT
10 INR56,74140 KZT
20 INR113,48280 KZT
50 INR283,70700 KZT
100 INR567,41400 KZT
250 INR1.418,53500 KZT
300 INR1.702,24200 KZT
500 INR2.837,07000 KZT
600 INR3.404,48400 KZT
1000 INR5.674,14000 KZT
2000 INR11.348,28000 KZT
5000 INR28.370,70000 KZT
10000 INR56.741,40000 KZT
25000 INR141.853,50000 KZT
50000 INR283.707,00000 KZT
100000 INR567.414,00000 KZT
1000000 INR5.674.140,00000 KZT
1000000000 INR5.674.140.000,00000 KZT