Convert KZT to ILS at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 kzt
7.98 ils

₸1.000 KZT = ₪0.007980 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0086
Low0.00800.0080
Average0.00820.0083
Change-3.65%-3.22%
1 KZT to ILS stats

The performance of KZT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for KZT to ILS was -3.65.

The performance of KZT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0080. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for KZT to ILS was -3.22.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KZT0,00798 ILS
5 KZT0,03990 ILS
10 KZT0,07980 ILS
20 KZT0,15960 ILS
50 KZT0,39900 ILS
100 KZT0,79799 ILS
250 KZT1,99499 ILS
500 KZT3,98997 ILS
1000 KZT7,97994 ILS
2000 KZT15,95988 ILS
5000 KZT39,89970 ILS
10000 KZT79,79940 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ILS125,31400 KZT
5 ILS626,57000 KZT
10 ILS1.253,14000 KZT
20 ILS2.506,28000 KZT
50 ILS6.265,70000 KZT
100 ILS12.531,40000 KZT
250 ILS31.328,50000 KZT
500 ILS62.657,00000 KZT
1000 ILS125.314,00000 KZT
2000 ILS250.628,00000 KZT
5000 ILS626.570,00000 KZT
10000 ILS1.253.140,00000 KZT