Kazakhstani tenges to Guinean francs today

Convert KZT to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
18,191 gnf

₸1.000 KZT = GFr18.19 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
1 KZT to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.241419.5504
Low18.190618.1906
Average18.880719.1860
Change-5.40%-5.25%
1 KZT to GNF stats

The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.2414 and a 30 day low of 18.1906. This means the 30 day average was 18.8807. The change for KZT to GNF was -5.40.

The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5504 and a 90 day low of 18.1906. This means the 90 day average was 19.1860. The change for KZT to GNF was -5.25.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
1 KZT18,19060 GNF
5 KZT90,95300 GNF
10 KZT181,90600 GNF
20 KZT363,81200 GNF
50 KZT909,53000 GNF
100 KZT1.819,06000 GNF
250 KZT4.547,65000 GNF
500 KZT9.095,30000 GNF
1000 KZT18.190,60000 GNF
2000 KZT36.381,20000 GNF
5000 KZT90.953,00000 GNF
10000 KZT181.906,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GNF0,05497 KZT
5 GNF0,27487 KZT
10 GNF0,54973 KZT
20 GNF1,09947 KZT
50 GNF2,74867 KZT
100 GNF5,49734 KZT
250 GNF13,74335 KZT
500 GNF27,48670 KZT
1000 GNF54,97340 KZT
2000 GNF109,94680 KZT
5000 GNF274,86700 KZT
10000 GNF549,73400 KZT