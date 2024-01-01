Kazakhstani tenges to Guernsey pounds today

Convert KZT to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1.67 ggp

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001672 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0018
Change-4.74%-6.13%
View full history

1 KZT to GGP stats

The performance of KZT to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KZT to GGP was -4.74.

The performance of KZT to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for KZT to GGP was -6.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guernsey pound
1 KZT0,00167 GGP
5 KZT0,00836 GGP
10 KZT0,01672 GGP
20 KZT0,03344 GGP
50 KZT0,08360 GGP
100 KZT0,16719 GGP
250 KZT0,41798 GGP
500 KZT0,83596 GGP
1000 KZT1,67192 GGP
2000 KZT3,34384 GGP
5000 KZT8,35960 GGP
10000 KZT16,71920 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GGP598,11500 KZT
5 GGP2.990,57500 KZT
10 GGP5.981,15000 KZT
20 GGP11.962,30000 KZT
50 GGP29.905,75000 KZT
100 GGP59.811,50000 KZT
250 GGP149.528,75000 KZT
500 GGP299.057,50000 KZT
1000 GGP598.115,00000 KZT
2000 GGP1.196.230,00000 KZT
5000 GGP2.990.575,00000 KZT
10000 GGP5.981.150,00000 KZT