Convert KZT to DJF at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 kzt
376 djf

₸1.000 KZT = Fdj0.3757 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KZT to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39760.4042
Low0.37570.3757
Average0.39010.3967
Change-5.50%-5.33%
1 KZT to DJF stats

The performance of KZT to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3976 and a 30 day low of 0.3757. This means the 30 day average was 0.3901. The change for KZT to DJF was -5.50.

The performance of KZT to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4042 and a 90 day low of 0.3757. This means the 90 day average was 0.3967. The change for KZT to DJF was -5.33.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Djiboutian Franc
1 KZT0,37574 DJF
5 KZT1,87872 DJF
10 KZT3,75744 DJF
20 KZT7,51488 DJF
50 KZT18,78720 DJF
100 KZT37,57440 DJF
250 KZT93,93600 DJF
500 KZT187,87200 DJF
1000 KZT375,74400 DJF
2000 KZT751,48800 DJF
5000 KZT1.878,72000 DJF
10000 KZT3.757,44000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DJF2,66138 KZT
5 DJF13,30690 KZT
10 DJF26,61380 KZT
20 DJF53,22760 KZT
50 DJF133,06900 KZT
100 DJF266,13800 KZT
250 DJF665,34500 KZT
500 DJF1.330,69000 KZT
1000 DJF2.661,38000 KZT
2000 DJF5.322,76000 KZT
5000 DJF13.306,90000 KZT
10000 DJF26.613,80000 KZT