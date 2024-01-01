Convert KZT to AOA at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Angolan kwanzas today

1,000 kzt
1,830.07 aoa

₸1.000 KZT = Kz1.830 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.93111.9488
Low1.83011.8301
Average1.89441.9019
Change-4.87%-2.74%
View full history

1 KZT to AOA stats

The performance of KZT to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9311 and a 30 day low of 1.8301. This means the 30 day average was 1.8944. The change for KZT to AOA was -4.87.

The performance of KZT to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9488 and a 90 day low of 1.8301. This means the 90 day average was 1.9019. The change for KZT to AOA was -2.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1,83007 AOA
5 KZT9,15035 AOA
10 KZT18,30070 AOA
20 KZT36,60140 AOA
50 KZT91,50350 AOA
100 KZT183,00700 AOA
250 KZT457,51750 AOA
500 KZT915,03500 AOA
1000 KZT1.830,07000 AOA
2000 KZT3.660,14000 AOA
5000 KZT9.150,35000 AOA
10000 KZT18.300,70000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0,54643 KZT
5 AOA2,73214 KZT
10 AOA5,46428 KZT
20 AOA10,92856 KZT
50 AOA27,32140 KZT
100 AOA54,64280 KZT
250 AOA136,60700 KZT
500 AOA273,21400 KZT
1000 AOA546,42800 KZT
2000 AOA1.092,85600 KZT
5000 AOA2.732,14000 KZT
10000 AOA5.464,28000 KZT