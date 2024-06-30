Kazakhstani tenge to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Angolan kwanzas is currently 1,830 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.788% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 1,866 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1,827 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.884% decrease in value.