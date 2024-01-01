Convert KYD to SAR at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Saudi riyals today

1,000 kyd
4,575.30 sar

$1.000 KYD = SR4.575 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.57574.5757
Low4.57324.5732
Average4.57474.5743
Change0.03%0.03%
1 KYD to SAR stats

The performance of KYD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5757 and a 30 day low of 4.5732. This means the 30 day average was 4.5747. The change for KYD to SAR was 0.03.

The performance of KYD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5757 and a 90 day low of 4.5732. This means the 90 day average was 4.5743. The change for KYD to SAR was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 KYD4,57530 SAR
5 KYD22,87650 SAR
10 KYD45,75300 SAR
20 KYD91,50600 SAR
50 KYD228,76500 SAR
100 KYD457,53000 SAR
250 KYD1.143,82500 SAR
500 KYD2.287,65000 SAR
1000 KYD4.575,30000 SAR
2000 KYD9.150,60000 SAR
5000 KYD22.876,50000 SAR
10000 KYD45.753,00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SAR0,21857 KYD
5 SAR1,09283 KYD
10 SAR2,18565 KYD
20 SAR4,37130 KYD
50 SAR10,92825 KYD
100 SAR21,85650 KYD
250 SAR54,64125 KYD
500 SAR109,28250 KYD
1000 SAR218,56500 KYD
2000 SAR437,13000 KYD
5000 SAR1.092,82500 KYD
10000 SAR2.185,65000 KYD