Convert KYD to RUB at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Russian rubles today

1,000 kyd
1,04,592 rub

$1.000 KYD = руб104.6 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High110.2200114.9050
Low101.8290101.8290
Average107.8214110.7344
Change-5.11%-7.23%
1 KYD to RUB stats

The performance of KYD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 110.2200 and a 30 day low of 101.8290. This means the 30 day average was 107.8214. The change for KYD to RUB was -5.11.

The performance of KYD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 114.9050 and a 90 day low of 101.8290. This means the 90 day average was 110.7344. The change for KYD to RUB was -7.23.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 KYD104,59200 RUB
5 KYD522,96000 RUB
10 KYD1.045,92000 RUB
20 KYD2.091,84000 RUB
50 KYD5.229,60000 RUB
100 KYD10.459,20000 RUB
250 KYD26.148,00000 RUB
500 KYD52.296,00000 RUB
1000 KYD104.592,00000 RUB
2000 KYD209.184,00000 RUB
5000 KYD522.960,00000 RUB
10000 KYD1.045.920,00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 RUB0,00956 KYD
5 RUB0,04780 KYD
10 RUB0,09561 KYD
20 RUB0,19122 KYD
50 RUB0,47805 KYD
100 RUB0,95609 KYD
250 RUB2,39023 KYD
500 RUB4,78047 KYD
1000 RUB9,56093 KYD
2000 RUB19,12186 KYD
5000 RUB47,80465 KYD
10000 RUB95,60930 KYD