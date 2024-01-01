Cayman Islands dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert KYD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
4,446.34 qar

$1.000 KYD = QR4.446 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44704.4479
Low4.44544.4451
Average4.44604.4463
Change0.01%-0.03%
View full history

1 KYD to QAR stats

The performance of KYD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4470 and a 30 day low of 4.4454. This means the 30 day average was 4.4460. The change for KYD to QAR was 0.01.

The performance of KYD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4479 and a 90 day low of 4.4451. This means the 90 day average was 4.4463. The change for KYD to QAR was -0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 KYD4,44634 QAR
5 KYD22,23170 QAR
10 KYD44,46340 QAR
20 KYD88,92680 QAR
50 KYD222,31700 QAR
100 KYD444,63400 QAR
250 KYD1.111,58500 QAR
500 KYD2.223,17000 QAR
1000 KYD4.446,34000 QAR
2000 KYD8.892,68000 QAR
5000 KYD22.231,70000 QAR
10000 KYD44.463,40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 QAR0,22490 KYD
5 QAR1,12452 KYD
10 QAR2,24904 KYD
20 QAR4,49808 KYD
50 QAR11,24520 KYD
100 QAR22,49040 KYD
250 QAR56,22600 KYD
500 QAR112,45200 KYD
1000 QAR224,90400 KYD
2000 QAR449,80800 KYD
5000 QAR1.124,52000 KYD
10000 QAR2.249,04000 KYD