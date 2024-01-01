Convert KYD to PHP at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Philippine pesos today

1,000 kyd
71,298.30 php

$1.000 KYD = ₱71.30 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.857471.8574
Low71.298368.6024
Average71.590370.5244
Change-0.12%3.93%
1 KYD to PHP stats

The performance of KYD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.8574 and a 30 day low of 71.2983. This means the 30 day average was 71.5903. The change for KYD to PHP was -0.12.

The performance of KYD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.8574 and a 90 day low of 68.6024. This means the 90 day average was 70.5244. The change for KYD to PHP was 3.93.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 KYD71,29830 PHP
5 KYD356,49150 PHP
10 KYD712,98300 PHP
20 KYD1.425,96600 PHP
50 KYD3.564,91500 PHP
100 KYD7.129,83000 PHP
250 KYD17.824,57500 PHP
500 KYD35.649,15000 PHP
1000 KYD71.298,30000 PHP
2000 KYD142.596,60000 PHP
5000 KYD356.491,50000 PHP
10000 KYD712.983,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 PHP0,01403 KYD
5 PHP0,07013 KYD
10 PHP0,14026 KYD
20 PHP0,28051 KYD
50 PHP0,70128 KYD
100 PHP1,40256 KYD
250 PHP3,50640 KYD
500 PHP7,01280 KYD
1000 PHP14,02560 KYD
2000 PHP28,05120 KYD
5000 PHP70,12800 KYD
10000 PHP140,25600 KYD