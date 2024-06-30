Cayman Islands dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 71,298 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.664% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 71,902 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 71,268 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.144% decrease in value.