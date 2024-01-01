Convert KYD to ILS at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 kyd
4,603.11 ils

$1.000 KYD = ₪4.603 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.60314.6363
Low4.45794.4579
Average4.54744.5455
Change1.93%2.29%
View full history

1 KYD to ILS stats

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6031 and a 30 day low of 4.4579. This means the 30 day average was 4.5474. The change for KYD to ILS was 1.93.

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6363 and a 90 day low of 4.4579. This means the 90 day average was 4.5455. The change for KYD to ILS was 2.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KYD4,60311 ILS
5 KYD23,01555 ILS
10 KYD46,03110 ILS
20 KYD92,06220 ILS
50 KYD230,15550 ILS
100 KYD460,31100 ILS
250 KYD1.150,77750 ILS
500 KYD2.301,55500 ILS
1000 KYD4.603,11000 ILS
2000 KYD9.206,22000 ILS
5000 KYD23.015,55000 ILS
10000 KYD46.031,10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ILS0,21724 KYD
5 ILS1,08622 KYD
10 ILS2,17244 KYD
20 ILS4,34488 KYD
50 ILS10,86220 KYD
100 ILS21,72440 KYD
250 ILS54,31100 KYD
500 ILS108,62200 KYD
1000 ILS217,24400 KYD
2000 ILS434,48800 KYD
5000 ILS1.086,22000 KYD
10000 ILS2.172,44000 KYD