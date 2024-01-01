Convert KYD to EGP at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 kyd
58,565.50 egp

$1.000 KYD = E£58.57 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.003359.1548
Low57.438056.8737
Average58.169258.0491
Change1.59%1.33%
1 KYD to EGP stats

The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.0033 and a 30 day low of 57.4380. This means the 30 day average was 58.1692. The change for KYD to EGP was 1.59.

The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 59.1548 and a 90 day low of 56.8737. This means the 90 day average was 58.0491. The change for KYD to EGP was 1.33.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 KYD58,56550 EGP
5 KYD292,82750 EGP
10 KYD585,65500 EGP
20 KYD1.171,31000 EGP
50 KYD2.928,27500 EGP
100 KYD5.856,55000 EGP
250 KYD14.641,37500 EGP
500 KYD29.282,75000 EGP
1000 KYD58.565,50000 EGP
2000 KYD117.131,00000 EGP
5000 KYD292.827,50000 EGP
10000 KYD585.655,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EGP0,01707 KYD
5 EGP0,08537 KYD
10 EGP0,17075 KYD
20 EGP0,34150 KYD
50 EGP0,85375 KYD
100 EGP1,70749 KYD
250 EGP4,26873 KYD
500 EGP8,53745 KYD
1000 EGP17,07490 KYD
2000 EGP34,14980 KYD
5000 EGP85,37450 KYD
10000 EGP170,74900 KYD