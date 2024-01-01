Cayman Islands dollars to Danish kroner today
Convert KYD to DKK at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KYD to DKK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.5174
|8.5667
|Low
|8.3393
|8.3393
|Average
|8.4515
|8.4516
|Change
|1.26%
|0.20%
View full history
1 KYD to DKK stats
The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5174 and a 30 day low of 8.3393. This means the 30 day average was 8.4515. The change for KYD to DKK was 1.26.
The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5667 and a 90 day low of 8.3393. This means the 90 day average was 8.4516. The change for KYD to DKK was 0.20.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
|1 KYD
|8,48888 DKK
|5 KYD
|42,44440 DKK
|10 KYD
|84,88880 DKK
|20 KYD
|169,77760 DKK
|50 KYD
|424,44400 DKK
|100 KYD
|848,88800 DKK
|250 KYD
|2.122,22000 DKK
|500 KYD
|4.244,44000 DKK
|1000 KYD
|8.488,88000 DKK
|2000 KYD
|16.977,76000 DKK
|5000 KYD
|42.444,40000 DKK
|10000 KYD
|84.888,80000 DKK