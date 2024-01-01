Cayman Islands dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert KYD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
8,488.88 dkk

$1.000 KYD = kr8.489 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.51748.5667
Low8.33938.3393
Average8.45158.4516
Change1.26%0.20%
View full history

1 KYD to DKK stats

The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5174 and a 30 day low of 8.3393. This means the 30 day average was 8.4515. The change for KYD to DKK was 1.26.

The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5667 and a 90 day low of 8.3393. This means the 90 day average was 8.4516. The change for KYD to DKK was 0.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 KYD8,48888 DKK
5 KYD42,44440 DKK
10 KYD84,88880 DKK
20 KYD169,77760 DKK
50 KYD424,44400 DKK
100 KYD848,88800 DKK
250 KYD2.122,22000 DKK
500 KYD4.244,44000 DKK
1000 KYD8.488,88000 DKK
2000 KYD16.977,76000 DKK
5000 KYD42.444,40000 DKK
10000 KYD84.888,80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 DKK0,11780 KYD
5 DKK0,58901 KYD
10 DKK1,17801 KYD
20 DKK2,35602 KYD
50 DKK5,89005 KYD
100 DKK11,78010 KYD
250 DKK29,45025 KYD
500 DKK58,90050 KYD
1000 DKK117,80100 KYD
2000 DKK235,60200 KYD
5000 DKK589,00500 KYD
10000 DKK1.178,01000 KYD