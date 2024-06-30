Cayman Islands dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Danish kroner is currently 8,489 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 8,519 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 8,469 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -0.226% decrease in value.