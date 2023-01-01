1 South Korean won to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KRW to VND at the real exchange rate

1 krw
19 vnd

1.00000 KRW = 18.84060 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
How to convert South Korean wons to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
1 KRW18.84060 VND
5 KRW94.20300 VND
10 KRW188.40600 VND
20 KRW376.81200 VND
50 KRW942.03000 VND
100 KRW1884.06000 VND
250 KRW4710.15000 VND
500 KRW9420.30000 VND
1000 KRW18840.60000 VND
2000 KRW37681.20000 VND
5000 KRW94203.00000 VND
10000 KRW188406.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
1 VND0.05308 KRW
5 VND0.26538 KRW
10 VND0.53077 KRW
20 VND1.06154 KRW
50 VND2.65384 KRW
100 VND5.30768 KRW
250 VND13.26920 KRW
500 VND26.53840 KRW
1000 VND53.07680 KRW
2000 VND106.15360 KRW
5000 VND265.38400 KRW
10000 VND530.76800 KRW