Convert KRW to VND at the real exchange rate
50,000 South Korean wons to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
|1 KRW to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.6160
|18.8856
|Low
|18.2772
|18.1369
|Average
|18.4192
|18.4890
|Change
|0.16%
|0.78%
|View full history
1 KRW to VND stats
The performance of KRW to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.6160 and a 30 day low of 18.2772. This means the 30 day average was 18.4192. The change for KRW to VND was 0.16.
The performance of KRW to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8856 and a 90 day low of 18.1369. This means the 90 day average was 18.4890. The change for KRW to VND was 0.78.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KRW
|18,42990 VND
|5 KRW
|92,14950 VND
|10 KRW
|184,29900 VND
|20 KRW
|368,59800 VND
|50 KRW
|921,49500 VND
|100 KRW
|1.842,99000 VND
|250 KRW
|4.607,47500 VND
|500 KRW
|9.214,95000 VND
|1000 KRW
|18.429,90000 VND
|2000 KRW
|36.859,80000 VND
|5000 KRW
|92.149,50000 VND
|10000 KRW
|184.299,00000 VND
|20000 KRW
|368.598,00000 VND
|30000 KRW
|552.897,00000 VND
|40000 KRW
|737.196,00000 VND
|50000 KRW
|921.495,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
|1000 VND
|54,25950 KRW
|2000 VND
|108,51900 KRW
|5000 VND
|271,29750 KRW
|10000 VND
|542,59500 KRW
|20000 VND
|1.085,19000 KRW
|50000 VND
|2.712,97500 KRW
|100000 VND
|5.425,95000 KRW
|200000 VND
|10.851,90000 KRW
|500000 VND
|27.129,75000 KRW
|1000000 VND
|54.259,50000 KRW
|2000000 VND
|108.519,00000 KRW
|5000000 VND
|271.297,50000 KRW