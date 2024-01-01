Convert VND to KRW at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.100000 Vietnamese dongs to South Korean wons
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
|1000 VND
|54,07830 KRW
|2000 VND
|108,15660 KRW
|5000 VND
|270,39150 KRW
|10000 VND
|540,78300 KRW
|20000 VND
|1.081,56600 KRW
|50000 VND
|2.703,91500 KRW
|100000 VND
|5.407,83000 KRW
|200000 VND
|10.815,66000 KRW
|500000 VND
|27.039,15000 KRW
|1000000 VND
|54.078,30000 KRW
|2000000 VND
|108.156,60000 KRW
|5000000 VND
|270.391,50000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KRW
|18,49170 VND
|5 KRW
|92,45850 VND
|10 KRW
|184,91700 VND
|20 KRW
|369,83400 VND
|50 KRW
|924,58500 VND
|100 KRW
|1.849,17000 VND
|250 KRW
|4.622,92500 VND
|500 KRW
|9.245,85000 VND
|1000 KRW
|18.491,70000 VND
|2000 KRW
|36.983,40000 VND
|5000 KRW
|92.458,50000 VND
|10000 KRW
|184.917,00000 VND
|20000 KRW
|369.834,00000 VND
|30000 KRW
|554.751,00000 VND
|40000 KRW
|739.668,00000 VND
|50000 KRW
|924.585,00000 VND