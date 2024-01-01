1 South Korean won to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert KRW to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.00 pgk

₩1.000 KRW = K0.002785 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00280.0027
Average0.00280.0028
Change0.91%0.02%
1 KRW to PGK stats

The performance of KRW to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PGK was 0.91.

The performance of KRW to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PGK was 0.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

How to convert South Korean wons to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KRW0,00278 PGK
5 KRW0,01392 PGK
10 KRW0,02785 PGK
20 KRW0,05569 PGK
50 KRW0,13924 PGK
100 KRW0,27847 PGK
250 KRW0,69618 PGK
500 KRW1,39237 PGK
1000 KRW2,78473 PGK
2000 KRW5,56946 PGK
5000 KRW13,92365 PGK
10000 KRW27,84730 PGK
20000 KRW55,69460 PGK
30000 KRW83,54190 PGK
40000 KRW111,38920 PGK
50000 KRW139,23650 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South Korean Won
1 PGK359,10200 KRW
5 PGK1.795,51000 KRW
10 PGK3.591,02000 KRW
20 PGK7.182,04000 KRW
50 PGK17.955,10000 KRW
100 PGK35.910,20000 KRW
250 PGK89.775,50000 KRW
500 PGK179.551,00000 KRW
1000 PGK359.102,00000 KRW
2000 PGK718.204,00000 KRW
5000 PGK1.795.510,00000 KRW
10000 PGK3.591.020,00000 KRW