Convert PGK to KRW at the real exchange rate
2,000 Papua New Guinean kinas to South Korean wons
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South Korean Won
|1 PGK
|356,39300 KRW
|5 PGK
|1.781,96500 KRW
|10 PGK
|3.563,93000 KRW
|20 PGK
|7.127,86000 KRW
|50 PGK
|17.819,65000 KRW
|100 PGK
|35.639,30000 KRW
|250 PGK
|89.098,25000 KRW
|500 PGK
|178.196,50000 KRW
|1000 PGK
|356.393,00000 KRW
|2000 PGK
|712.786,00000 KRW
|5000 PGK
|1.781.965,00000 KRW
|10000 PGK
|3.563.930,00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 KRW
|0,00281 PGK
|5 KRW
|0,01403 PGK
|10 KRW
|0,02806 PGK
|20 KRW
|0,05612 PGK
|50 KRW
|0,14029 PGK
|100 KRW
|0,28059 PGK
|250 KRW
|0,70147 PGK
|500 KRW
|1,40295 PGK
|1000 KRW
|2,80589 PGK
|2000 KRW
|5,61178 PGK
|5000 KRW
|14,02945 PGK
|10000 KRW
|28,05890 PGK
|20000 KRW
|56,11780 PGK
|30000 KRW
|84,17670 PGK
|40000 KRW
|112,23560 PGK
|50000 KRW
|140,29450 PGK