Papua New Guinean kina to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to South Korean wons is currently 356,393 today, reflecting a -0.718% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.791% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 360,740 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 355,405 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.769% increase in value.