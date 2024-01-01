20 South Korean wons to Papua New Guinean kinas
Convert KRW to PGK at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KRW to PGK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Low
|0.0028
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Change
|0.91%
|0.02%
|View full history
1 KRW to PGK stats
The performance of KRW to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PGK was 0.91.
The performance of KRW to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to PGK was 0.02.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 KRW
|0,00278 PGK
|5 KRW
|0,01392 PGK
|10 KRW
|0,02785 PGK
|20 KRW
|0,05569 PGK
|50 KRW
|0,13924 PGK
|100 KRW
|0,27847 PGK
|250 KRW
|0,69618 PGK
|500 KRW
|1,39237 PGK
|1000 KRW
|2,78473 PGK
|2000 KRW
|5,56946 PGK
|5000 KRW
|13,92365 PGK
|10000 KRW
|27,84730 PGK
|20000 KRW
|55,69460 PGK
|30000 KRW
|83,54190 PGK
|40000 KRW
|111,38920 PGK
|50000 KRW
|139,23650 PGK
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South Korean Won
|1 PGK
|359,10200 KRW
|5 PGK
|1.795,51000 KRW
|10 PGK
|3.591,02000 KRW
|20 PGK
|7.182,04000 KRW
|50 PGK
|17.955,10000 KRW
|100 PGK
|35.910,20000 KRW
|250 PGK
|89.775,50000 KRW
|500 PGK
|179.551,00000 KRW
|1000 PGK
|359.102,00000 KRW
|2000 PGK
|718.204,00000 KRW
|5000 PGK
|1.795.510,00000 KRW
|10000 PGK
|3.591.020,00000 KRW