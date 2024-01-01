amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Norwegian kroner
|1 KRW to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0078
|0.0081
|Low
|0.0076
|0.0076
|Average
|0.0077
|0.0078
|Change
|1.94%
|-4.37%
1 KRW to NOK stats
The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0077. The change for KRW to NOK was 1.94.
The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KRW to NOK was -4.37.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
|1 KRW
|0,00773 NOK
|5 KRW
|0,03867 NOK
|10 KRW
|0,07734 NOK
|20 KRW
|0,15468 NOK
|50 KRW
|0,38670 NOK
|100 KRW
|0,77339 NOK
|250 KRW
|1,93348 NOK
|500 KRW
|3,86697 NOK
|1000 KRW
|7,73393 NOK
|2000 KRW
|15,46786 NOK
|5000 KRW
|38,66965 NOK
|10000 KRW
|77,33930 NOK
|20000 KRW
|154,67860 NOK
|30000 KRW
|232,01790 NOK
|40000 KRW
|309,35720 NOK
|50000 KRW
|386,69650 NOK
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
|1 NOK
|129,30000 KRW
|5 NOK
|646,50000 KRW
|10 NOK
|1.293,00000 KRW
|20 NOK
|2.586,00000 KRW
|50 NOK
|6.465,00000 KRW
|100 NOK
|12.930,00000 KRW
|250 NOK
|32.325,00000 KRW
|500 NOK
|64.650,00000 KRW
|1000 NOK
|129.300,00000 KRW
|2000 NOK
|258.600,00000 KRW
|5000 NOK
|646.500,00000 KRW
|10000 NOK
|1.293.000,00000 KRW