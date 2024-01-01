Convert KRW to MXN at the real exchange rate

50,000 South Korean wons to Mexican pesos

50,000 krw
663.31 mxn

₩1.000 KRW = Mex$0.01327 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0137
Low0.01230.0120
Average0.01310.0126
Change7.83%8.20%
View full history

1 KRW to MXN stats

The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for KRW to MXN was 7.83.

The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0120. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for KRW to MXN was 8.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mexican Peso
1 KRW0,01327 MXN
5 KRW0,06633 MXN
10 KRW0,13266 MXN
20 KRW0,26532 MXN
50 KRW0,66331 MXN
100 KRW1,32662 MXN
250 KRW3,31655 MXN
500 KRW6,63310 MXN
1000 KRW13,26620 MXN
2000 KRW26,53240 MXN
5000 KRW66,33100 MXN
10000 KRW132,66200 MXN
20000 KRW265,32400 MXN
30000 KRW397,98600 MXN
40000 KRW530,64800 MXN
50000 KRW663,31000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South Korean Won
1 MXN75,37930 KRW
5 MXN376,89650 KRW
10 MXN753,79300 KRW
20 MXN1.507,58600 KRW
50 MXN3.768,96500 KRW
100 MXN7.537,93000 KRW
250 MXN18.844,82500 KRW
500 MXN37.689,65000 KRW
1000 MXN75.379,30000 KRW
2000 MXN150.758,60000 KRW
5000 MXN376.896,50000 KRW
10000 MXN753.793,00000 KRW