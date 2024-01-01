Convert KRW to MXN at the real exchange rate
40,000 South Korean wons to Mexican pesos
Loading
|1 KRW to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0137
|0.0137
|Low
|0.0123
|0.0120
|Average
|0.0131
|0.0126
|Change
|7.83%
|8.20%
|View full history
1 KRW to MXN stats
The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for KRW to MXN was 7.83.
The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0120. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for KRW to MXN was 8.20.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mexican Peso
|1 KRW
|0,01327 MXN
|5 KRW
|0,06633 MXN
|10 KRW
|0,13266 MXN
|20 KRW
|0,26532 MXN
|50 KRW
|0,66331 MXN
|100 KRW
|1,32662 MXN
|250 KRW
|3,31655 MXN
|500 KRW
|6,63310 MXN
|1000 KRW
|13,26620 MXN
|2000 KRW
|26,53240 MXN
|5000 KRW
|66,33100 MXN
|10000 KRW
|132,66200 MXN
|20000 KRW
|265,32400 MXN
|30000 KRW
|397,98600 MXN
|40000 KRW
|530,64800 MXN
|50000 KRW
|663,31000 MXN
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South Korean Won
|1 MXN
|75,37930 KRW
|5 MXN
|376,89650 KRW
|10 MXN
|753,79300 KRW
|20 MXN
|1.507,58600 KRW
|50 MXN
|3.768,96500 KRW
|100 MXN
|7.537,93000 KRW
|250 MXN
|18.844,82500 KRW
|500 MXN
|37.689,65000 KRW
|1000 MXN
|75.379,30000 KRW
|2000 MXN
|150.758,60000 KRW
|5000 MXN
|376.896,50000 KRW
|10000 MXN
|753.793,00000 KRW