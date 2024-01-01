Convert KRW to MVR at the real exchange rate
500 South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas
|1 KRW to MVR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0113
|0.0115
|Low
|0.0110
|0.0110
|Average
|0.0111
|0.0112
|Change
|-1.09%
|-3.10%
1 KRW to MVR stats
The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0113 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0111. The change for KRW to MVR was -1.09.
The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0112. The change for KRW to MVR was -3.10.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 KRW
|0,01102 MVR
|5 KRW
|0,05509 MVR
|10 KRW
|0,11017 MVR
|20 KRW
|0,22034 MVR
|50 KRW
|0,55085 MVR
|100 KRW
|1,10170 MVR
|250 KRW
|2,75425 MVR
|500 KRW
|5,50850 MVR
|1000 KRW
|11,01700 MVR
|2000 KRW
|22,03400 MVR
|5000 KRW
|55,08500 MVR
|10000 KRW
|110,17000 MVR
|20000 KRW
|220,34000 MVR
|30000 KRW
|330,51000 MVR
|40000 KRW
|440,68000 MVR
|50000 KRW
|550,85000 MVR
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
|1 MVR
|90,76850 KRW
|5 MVR
|453,84250 KRW
|10 MVR
|907,68500 KRW
|20 MVR
|1.815,37000 KRW
|50 MVR
|4.538,42500 KRW
|100 MVR
|9.076,85000 KRW
|250 MVR
|22.692,12500 KRW
|500 MVR
|45.384,25000 KRW
|1000 MVR
|90.768,50000 KRW
|2000 MVR
|181.537,00000 KRW
|5000 MVR
|453.842,50000 KRW
|10000 MVR
|907.685,00000 KRW