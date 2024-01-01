Convert KRW to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 South Korean wons to Japanese yen

100 krw
12 jpy

₩1.000 KRW = ¥0.1165 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11650.1165
Low0.11290.1111
Average0.11440.1137
Change2.42%4.21%
1 KRW to JPY stats

The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1165 and a 30 day low of 0.1129. This means the 30 day average was 0.1144. The change for KRW to JPY was 2.42.

The performance of KRW to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1165 and a 90 day low of 0.1111. This means the 90 day average was 0.1137. The change for KRW to JPY was 4.21.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Japanese Yen
1 KRW0,11648 JPY
5 KRW0,58241 JPY
10 KRW1,16482 JPY
20 KRW2,32964 JPY
50 KRW5,82410 JPY
100 KRW11,64820 JPY
250 KRW29,12050 JPY
500 KRW58,24100 JPY
1000 KRW116,48200 JPY
2000 KRW232,96400 JPY
5000 KRW582,41000 JPY
10000 KRW1.164,82000 JPY
20000 KRW2.329,64000 JPY
30000 KRW3.494,46000 JPY
40000 KRW4.659,28000 JPY
50000 KRW5.824,10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South Korean Won
100 JPY858,50300 KRW
1000 JPY8.585,03000 KRW
1500 JPY12.877,54500 KRW
2000 JPY17.170,06000 KRW
3000 JPY25.755,09000 KRW
5000 JPY42.925,15000 KRW
5400 JPY46.359,16200 KRW
10000 JPY85.850,30000 KRW
15000 JPY128.775,45000 KRW
20000 JPY171.700,60000 KRW
25000 JPY214.625,75000 KRW
30000 JPY257.550,90000 KRW