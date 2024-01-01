Convert KRW to HUF at the real exchange rate

100 South Korean wons to Hungarian forints

100 krw
27 huf

₩1.000 KRW = Ft0.2669 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26900.2713
Low0.25950.2591
Average0.26520.2651
Change2.86%-1.55%
View full history

1 KRW to HUF stats

The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2690 and a 30 day low of 0.2595. This means the 30 day average was 0.2652. The change for KRW to HUF was 2.86.

The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2713 and a 90 day low of 0.2591. This means the 90 day average was 0.2651. The change for KRW to HUF was -1.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hungarian Forint
1 KRW0,26694 HUF
5 KRW1,33469 HUF
10 KRW2,66937 HUF
20 KRW5,33874 HUF
50 KRW13,34685 HUF
100 KRW26,69370 HUF
250 KRW66,73425 HUF
500 KRW133,46850 HUF
1000 KRW266,93700 HUF
2000 KRW533,87400 HUF
5000 KRW1.334,68500 HUF
10000 KRW2.669,37000 HUF
20000 KRW5.338,74000 HUF
30000 KRW8.008,11000 HUF
40000 KRW10.677,48000 HUF
50000 KRW13.346,85000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / South Korean Won
2000 HUF7.492,40000 KRW
5000 HUF18.731,00000 KRW
10000 HUF37.462,00000 KRW
15000 HUF56.193,00000 KRW
20000 HUF74.924,00000 KRW
30000 HUF112.386,00000 KRW
40000 HUF149.848,00000 KRW
50000 HUF187.310,00000 KRW
60000 HUF224.772,00000 KRW
100000 HUF374.620,00000 KRW
150000 HUF561.930,00000 KRW
200000 HUF749.240,00000 KRW