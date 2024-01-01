Convert KRW to HUF at the real exchange rate
1 South Korean won to Hungarian forints
|1 KRW to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2690
|0.2713
|Low
|0.2595
|0.2591
|Average
|0.2652
|0.2651
|Change
|2.86%
|-1.55%
1 KRW to HUF stats
The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2690 and a 30 day low of 0.2595. This means the 30 day average was 0.2652. The change for KRW to HUF was 2.86.
The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2713 and a 90 day low of 0.2591. This means the 90 day average was 0.2651. The change for KRW to HUF was -1.55.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hungarian Forint
|1 KRW
|0,26694 HUF
|5 KRW
|1,33469 HUF
|10 KRW
|2,66937 HUF
|20 KRW
|5,33874 HUF
|50 KRW
|13,34685 HUF
|100 KRW
|26,69370 HUF
|250 KRW
|66,73425 HUF
|500 KRW
|133,46850 HUF
|1000 KRW
|266,93700 HUF
|2000 KRW
|533,87400 HUF
|5000 KRW
|1.334,68500 HUF
|10000 KRW
|2.669,37000 HUF
|20000 KRW
|5.338,74000 HUF
|30000 KRW
|8.008,11000 HUF
|40000 KRW
|10.677,48000 HUF
|50000 KRW
|13.346,85000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / South Korean Won
|2000 HUF
|7.492,40000 KRW
|5000 HUF
|18.731,00000 KRW
|10000 HUF
|37.462,00000 KRW
|15000 HUF
|56.193,00000 KRW
|20000 HUF
|74.924,00000 KRW
|30000 HUF
|112.386,00000 KRW
|40000 HUF
|149.848,00000 KRW
|50000 HUF
|187.310,00000 KRW
|60000 HUF
|224.772,00000 KRW
|100000 HUF
|374.620,00000 KRW
|150000 HUF
|561.930,00000 KRW
|200000 HUF
|749.240,00000 KRW