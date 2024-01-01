Convert KRW to GTQ at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 South Korean wons to Guatemalan quetzals

10,000 krw
56.25 gtq

₩1.000 KRW = Q0.005625 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00570.0058
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00560.0057
Change0.14%-2.16%
View full history

1 KRW to GTQ stats

The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0056. The change for KRW to GTQ was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for KRW to GTQ was -2.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KRW0,00563 GTQ
5 KRW0,02813 GTQ
10 KRW0,05625 GTQ
20 KRW0,11251 GTQ
50 KRW0,28126 GTQ
100 KRW0,56253 GTQ
250 KRW1,40632 GTQ
500 KRW2,81263 GTQ
1000 KRW5,62526 GTQ
2000 KRW11,25052 GTQ
5000 KRW28,12630 GTQ
10000 KRW56,25260 GTQ
20000 KRW112,50520 GTQ
30000 KRW168,75780 GTQ
40000 KRW225,01040 GTQ
50000 KRW281,26300 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / South Korean Won
1 GTQ177,77000 KRW
5 GTQ888,85000 KRW
10 GTQ1.777,70000 KRW
20 GTQ3.555,40000 KRW
50 GTQ8.888,50000 KRW
100 GTQ17.777,00000 KRW
250 GTQ44.442,50000 KRW
500 GTQ88.885,00000 KRW
1000 GTQ177.770,00000 KRW
2000 GTQ355.540,00000 KRW
5000 GTQ888.850,00000 KRW
10000 GTQ1.777.700,00000 KRW