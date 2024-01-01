Convert KRW to GTQ at the real exchange rate
5 South Korean wons to Guatemalan quetzals
|1 KRW to GTQ
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0057
|0.0058
|Low
|0.0056
|0.0056
|Average
|0.0056
|0.0057
|Change
|0.14%
|-2.16%
1 KRW to GTQ stats
The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0056. The change for KRW to GTQ was 0.14.
The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for KRW to GTQ was -2.16.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guatemalan Quetzal
|1 KRW
|0,00563 GTQ
|5 KRW
|0,02813 GTQ
|10 KRW
|0,05625 GTQ
|20 KRW
|0,11251 GTQ
|50 KRW
|0,28126 GTQ
|100 KRW
|0,56253 GTQ
|250 KRW
|1,40632 GTQ
|500 KRW
|2,81263 GTQ
|1000 KRW
|5,62526 GTQ
|2000 KRW
|11,25052 GTQ
|5000 KRW
|28,12630 GTQ
|10000 KRW
|56,25260 GTQ
|20000 KRW
|112,50520 GTQ
|30000 KRW
|168,75780 GTQ
|40000 KRW
|225,01040 GTQ
|50000 KRW
|281,26300 GTQ
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / South Korean Won
|1 GTQ
|177,77000 KRW
|5 GTQ
|888,85000 KRW
|10 GTQ
|1.777,70000 KRW
|20 GTQ
|3.555,40000 KRW
|50 GTQ
|8.888,50000 KRW
|100 GTQ
|17.777,00000 KRW
|250 GTQ
|44.442,50000 KRW
|500 GTQ
|88.885,00000 KRW
|1000 GTQ
|177.770,00000 KRW
|2000 GTQ
|355.540,00000 KRW
|5000 GTQ
|888.850,00000 KRW
|10000 GTQ
|1.777.700,00000 KRW