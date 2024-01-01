Convert KRW to DOP at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to DOP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0435
|0.0440
|Low
|0.0424
|0.0421
|Average
|0.0428
|0.0430
|Change
|-0.16%
|-2.02%
|View full history
1 KRW to DOP stats
The performance of KRW to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0435 and a 30 day low of 0.0424. This means the 30 day average was 0.0428. The change for KRW to DOP was -0.16.
The performance of KRW to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0440 and a 90 day low of 0.0421. This means the 90 day average was 0.0430. The change for KRW to DOP was -2.02.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Dominican Peso
|1 KRW
|0,04275 DOP
|5 KRW
|0,21377 DOP
|10 KRW
|0,42754 DOP
|20 KRW
|0,85508 DOP
|50 KRW
|2,13770 DOP
|100 KRW
|4,27539 DOP
|250 KRW
|10,68847 DOP
|500 KRW
|21,37695 DOP
|1000 KRW
|42,75390 DOP
|2000 KRW
|85,50780 DOP
|5000 KRW
|213,76950 DOP
|10000 KRW
|427,53900 DOP
|20000 KRW
|855,07800 DOP
|30000 KRW
|1.282,61700 DOP
|40000 KRW
|1.710,15600 DOP
|50000 KRW
|2.137,69500 DOP
|Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South Korean Won
|1 DOP
|23,38970 KRW
|5 DOP
|116,94850 KRW
|10 DOP
|233,89700 KRW
|20 DOP
|467,79400 KRW
|50 DOP
|1.169,48500 KRW
|100 DOP
|2.338,97000 KRW
|250 DOP
|5.847,42500 KRW
|500 DOP
|11.694,85000 KRW
|1000 DOP
|23.389,70000 KRW
|2000 DOP
|46.779,40000 KRW
|5000 DOP
|116.948,50000 KRW
|10000 DOP
|233.897,00000 KRW