1 South Korean won to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KRW to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.06 btn

₩1.000 KRW = Nu.0.06032 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06110.0620
Low0.05990.0599
Average0.06040.0608
Change-0.01%-1.86%
1 KRW to BTN stats

The performance of KRW to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0611 and a 30 day low of 0.0599. This means the 30 day average was 0.0604. The change for KRW to BTN was -0.01.

The performance of KRW to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0599. This means the 90 day average was 0.0608. The change for KRW to BTN was -1.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KRW0,06032 BTN
5 KRW0,30161 BTN
10 KRW0,60323 BTN
20 KRW1,20645 BTN
50 KRW3,01613 BTN
100 KRW6,03225 BTN
250 KRW15,08063 BTN
500 KRW30,16125 BTN
1000 KRW60,32250 BTN
2000 KRW120,64500 BTN
5000 KRW301,61250 BTN
10000 KRW603,22500 BTN
20000 KRW1.206,45000 BTN
30000 KRW1.809,67500 BTN
40000 KRW2.412,90000 BTN
50000 KRW3.016,12500 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South Korean Won
1 BTN16,57760 KRW
5 BTN82,88800 KRW
10 BTN165,77600 KRW
20 BTN331,55200 KRW
50 BTN828,88000 KRW
100 BTN1.657,76000 KRW
250 BTN4.144,40000 KRW
500 BTN8.288,80000 KRW
1000 BTN16.577,60000 KRW
2000 BTN33.155,20000 KRW
5000 BTN82.888,00000 KRW
10000 BTN165.776,00000 KRW