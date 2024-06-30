South Korean won to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0,060 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.259% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0,061 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,060 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.223% decrease in value.