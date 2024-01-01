Convert KRW to ANG at the real exchange rate

5 South Korean wons to Netherlands Antillean guilders

5 krw
0.01 ang

₩1.000 KRW = ƒ0.001296 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KRW to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00130.0013
Change0.14%-1.82%
1 KRW to ANG stats

The performance of KRW to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to ANG was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to ANG was -1.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KRW0,00130 ANG
5 KRW0,00648 ANG
10 KRW0,01296 ANG
20 KRW0,02592 ANG
50 KRW0,06480 ANG
100 KRW0,12960 ANG
250 KRW0,32400 ANG
500 KRW0,64801 ANG
1000 KRW1,29601 ANG
2000 KRW2,59202 ANG
5000 KRW6,48005 ANG
10000 KRW12,96010 ANG
20000 KRW25,92020 ANG
30000 KRW38,88030 ANG
40000 KRW51,84040 ANG
50000 KRW64,80050 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / South Korean Won
1 ANG771,59800 KRW
5 ANG3.857,99000 KRW
10 ANG7.715,98000 KRW
20 ANG15.431,96000 KRW
50 ANG38.579,90000 KRW
100 ANG77.159,80000 KRW
250 ANG192.899,50000 KRW
500 ANG385.799,00000 KRW
1000 ANG771.598,00000 KRW
2000 ANG1.543.196,00000 KRW
5000 ANG3.857.990,00000 KRW
10000 ANG7.715.980,00000 KRW