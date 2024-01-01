Convert KMF to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars

1 kmf
0.07 twd

CF1.000 KMF = NT$0.07064 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07190.0719
Low0.07030.0698
Average0.07080.0708
Change-1.34%1.27%
1 KMF to TWD stats

The performance of KMF to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0719 and a 30 day low of 0.0703. This means the 30 day average was 0.0708. The change for KMF to TWD was -1.34.

The performance of KMF to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0719 and a 90 day low of 0.0698. This means the 90 day average was 0.0708. The change for KMF to TWD was 1.27.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KMF0,07064 TWD
5 KMF0,35321 TWD
10 KMF0,70643 TWD
20 KMF1,41285 TWD
50 KMF3,53213 TWD
100 KMF7,06426 TWD
250 KMF17,66065 TWD
500 KMF35,32130 TWD
1000 KMF70,64260 TWD
2000 KMF141,28520 TWD
5000 KMF353,21300 TWD
10000 KMF706,42600 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TWD14,15580 KMF
5 TWD70,77900 KMF
10 TWD141,55800 KMF
20 TWD283,11600 KMF
50 TWD707,79000 KMF
100 TWD1.415,58000 KMF
250 TWD3.538,95000 KMF
500 TWD7.077,90000 KMF
1000 TWD14.155,80000 KMF
2000 TWD28.311,60000 KMF
5000 TWD70.779,00000 KMF
10000 TWD141.558,00000 KMF