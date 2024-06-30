Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars history summary. This is the Comorian franc (KMF) to New Taiwan dollars (TWD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KMF and TWD historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.

1,000 kmf
70.64 twd

CF1.000 KMF = NT$0.07064 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 30 Jun 2024
Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,071 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.386% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,071 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,070 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.

Top currencies on 30 Juni 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

